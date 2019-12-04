TODAY'S WEATHER
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Driver crashes into the front of Boise McDonald’s restaurant, police say

Ruth Brown, Idaho Statesman

Idaho

The McDonald’s restaurant, in the 9800 block of Fairview Avenue, sustained serious damage on Tuesday, but Boise PD said only one person suffered minor injuries. | Boise Police Department.

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A driver plowed into the front of a McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, coming to a stop in the middle of the restaurant, according to the Boise Police Department.

The restaurant, in the 9800 block of Fairview Avenue, sustained serious damage, but Boise PD said only one person suffered minor injuries.

Boise PD released photos of the crash, showing the front half of a Nissan Murano crashed through glass, halfway into the restaurant’s dining room.

The driver of the Nissan was not named by Boise Police. Boise Police said no one was cited in connection to the crash because it was on private property.

