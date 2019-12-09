Dueling piano group coming to eastern Idaho to help raise funds for walking and bike trails

The following is a news release from the Portneuf Greenway Foundation.

POCATELLO – The Portneuf Greenway Foundation is pleased to introduce new leadership for their volunteer Board of Directors. Taelor Jordan-Moss, Idaho Central Credit Union, will serve as president, taking the helm following retired president Rory Erchul. Tod Krumenacker, Citizens Community Bank, was recently elected vice president and other new board roles include Shea Cooper, Citizens Community Bank as treasurer and Liz Merzlock, Mountain America Credit Union, as secretary. The new leaders and the full Board of Directors meet monthly to execute their master plan to connect 27 miles of fully accessible, paved walking, biking and jogging trails for the Pocatello Chubbuck areas.

The new leadership and the full board of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation are pleased to present the 6th Annual Dueling Pianos. This unique gala event, featuring live music and entertainment by performing duo Dueling Pianos Anywhere, from Salt Lake City, Utah will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. at Clarion Inn, Pocatello, with light appetizers. Dueling Pianos Anywhere will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play for approximately 90 minutes. Tickets will be available soon, so attendees are encouraged to save the date, as seating is limited to 300.

“If you’ve never attended Dueling Pianos, you’re in for an evening of phenomenal musical talent and a whole lot of laughs. The Dueling Pianos play the songs requested by audience members, for generous tips. If you don’t like a song, you can “change the station” by providing cash tips to the performers,” Jordan-Moss explains. Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of cash for the best entertainment. Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or 2 for $60. Tables of 8 are $350. Click here to purchase tickets.

Dueling Pianos is one of two premier fundraisers held annually for the Portneuf Greenway Foundation. Greenway board members, comprised of all-volunteer community members from a variety of industries and occupations, operate on a mission to create a network of paved bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello area to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors by establishing and improving the Portneuf Greenway as a community resource. The foundation is a 503(c) organization established in 1992 and is governed by a volunteer board of directors. The Foundation has no paid employees and receives no direct funding from the City of Pocatello or Chubbuck for public facilities.

The Portneuf Greenway Foundation recently completed a nearly one-mile trail spanning from the Monte Vista overpass to Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho headquarters. Funding for this section of trail was provided by the IFFT Foundation, Marshall Racine Families, Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Farm Bureau Insurance.

The Greenway master plan includes 27 miles of paved, all-abilities trail connecting Pocatello, and Chubbuck, and is nearly halfway completed. The next planned phase of trail construction will begin in 2020 and wrap around Portneuf Medical Center. This trail will connect the Farm Bureau/Marshall Racine trail to the new “Hospital Trail” via a short section of paved sidewalk along Clark Street.

For more information about the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, click here.