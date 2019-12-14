Help Idaho Red Cross recognize eastern Idaho’s lifesaving heroes

IDAHO FALLS — Each year the Idaho Red Cross honors brave men and women who courageously helped save the life of another.

But to find these people, the Idaho Red Cross needs your help. They are currently accepting nominations for the East Idaho Real Heroes awards. The awards are presented each spring during a luncheon in Idaho Falls.

To nominate someone who has contributed to life-saving efforts during the past year, visit redcross.org/idahoheroes, email matthew.ochsner@redcross.org or call Matthew Ochsner at (406) 552-2955. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 5.

This year’s Heroes luncheon will be held March 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Melaleuca Global Headquarters at 4609 W. 65th Street, in Idaho Falls. During the presentation, EastIdahoNews.com, which co-sponsors and emcees the luncheon, will show video stories about all of the nominees.

LEARN ABOUT PAST NOMINEES HERE

Past winners have included Captain Andy Moldenhauer of the Pocatello Fire Department for helping a former firefighter battling PTSD get the help he needed; Ammon Public Works employees Joseph Shaw and Joshua Hart for rescuing a man who was trapped in a car filling with water; and members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for the dramatic rescue of a man pinned under his pickup in a remote part of Bonneville County, according to news release.

All proceeds from the luncheon support Red Cross response to Idaho home fires and fund smoke alarm installations.

To support these heroes or sponsor a table, contact Bryce Sitter at (208) 258-1793.