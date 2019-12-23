Idaho Falls Regional Airport announces new Denver flights, larger planes for international connections

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport has announced that United Airlines will begin providing a fifth daily flight to Denver, Colorado for the first time in IDA’s history.

In addition to the new daily service, United has also announced that they are increasing the size of the aircraft for two of those daily flights.

The new ERJ175 aircraft that United will be adding will provide a huge increase in the amount of capacity available, adding 102 new seats, or 50 percent more capacity to the Denver destination.

The new, larger aircraft also will add a first-class seating section that has not previously been available with the smaller, 45 seat CRJ200 aircraft.

The newly added flights also bring exciting, new international connections to Idaho Falls.

“The new, expanded schedule provides ideal connectivity to more than 110 cities around the world in a single stop,” said IDA Executive Director Rick Cloutier. “The new flights are specifically timed to make connections to new destinations such as London and Frankfurt…places where United has never provided one-stop service from Idaho Falls before.”

United has already announced and started selling the 5th daily flight to Denver and will start June 4th. The new flights will also make it easier and faster to reach destinations on the east coast with only one stop in Denver.

“This is a huge step forward for Idaho Falls,” said Cloutier. “This really not only opens up the door for many more destinations to the east coast, it provides a brand new, amazing opportunity for people to travel across the globe. It is a major accomplishment and we are very happy that United will be making this service available.”

IDA will also begin construction soon on a terminal expansion. This expansion will add three new gates and added areas in the security screening and gate areas. The airport recently opened its brand new and upgraded baggage claim and improved airport security service with the TSA PreCheck line for approved passengers.

Flights from Idaho to Denver will depart beginning at 5:17 a.m., 6:40 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flights from Denver to Idaho will depart beginning at 8:21 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 3:40 p.m., 7:21 p.m., and 10:17 p.m. Flights will last about an hour and 45 minutes.