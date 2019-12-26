Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre to be built in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A new Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre will be built next year at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.

Ball Ventures and the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies made the announcement to EastIdahoNews.com Thursday. Megaplex Theatres operates 16 locations with 182 movie screens in Utah and southern Nevada but this will be the first built in Idaho.

“Our partnership with Ball Ventures delivers a natural extension to our current theatre offerings in Utah and Nevada,” said Gail Miller, owner and chairman of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “Our mission is to enrich lives and we see this as an opportunity to continue our legacy of providing quality, family-friendly entertainment to a rapidly growing area in Idaho.”

Snake River Landing is a 450-acre mixed-use development located along the Snake River and Interstate 15. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The companies anticipate breaking ground on the project in the spring. Snake River Landing is a 450-acre mixed-use development located along the Snake River and Interstate 15. Several businesses have been built or announced in Snake River Landing, including restaurants, offices and shops.

“Ball Ventures, a highly respected, first-class development firm, is the type of partner we seek when expanding into new markets,” said Steve Starks, Chief Executive Officer for Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “Snake River Landing is ideally located to serve communities from Blackfoot to West Yellowstone.”

Founded by the late Larry H. Miller, Megaplex Theatres are frequently among the top-grossing in the nation and feature regular and large-format movie screens, including five IMAX theatres.

“Our Megaplex business model provides numerous amenities including state-of-the-art technology, luxury loungers, meeting and event space, a variety of concessions, and industry-leading guest services,” Starks said. “We look forward to providing quality entertainment options for the area’s families, nearby college students and visitors.”

Ground is expected to be broken on a Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre at Snake River Landing in spring 2020. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Specific details, including the number of screens the Idaho Falls location will have and how many employees will be hired, are expected to be announced later.

More than 10,000 people work for The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. The group owns the Utah Jazz and its business entities focus on six primary categories: automotive, sports, entertainment, finance, insurance, and real estate.

“We are so pleased to work with our friends at Larry H. Miller to bring Megaplex Theatres in Idaho Falls,” said Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures. “Across its many companies, Larry H. Miller Group has an incredible reputation for enriching the communities in which they operate. We are honored to work with Gail Miller and the LHM team to bring a first-class entertainment experience to residents of eastern Idaho.”