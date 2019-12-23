TODAY'S WEATHER
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Latter-day Saint apostles comfort loved ones of 9 Hansen family members lost in plane crash

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Jason Swensen, The Church News

Local

  Published at

President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, far right, join other local Church leaders on the stand prior to the Dec. 18, 2019., funeral service for James D. Hansen, Sr., in Ammon, Idaho. Brother Hansen was the patriarch of the Hansen family that lost nine members in November, 2019, to a private plane crash. | Photo: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared words of comfort, love and spiritual reassurance to the survivors of nine Latter-day Saints — all members of the extended Hansen family — who were killed in a private plane crash over Thanksgiving weekend.

In a letter read by Elder Gary E. Stevenson at the Dec. 18 funeral of Hansen family patriarch, James D. Hansen, Sr., the First Presidency extended “with heartfelt sorrow” condolences to Brother Hansen’s wife, Coralie Hansen, and all their grieving relatives and loved ones.

“We unite our prayers with all who mourn with you,” stated the letter, signed by President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. “Although we do not always understand why such events occur, we do know that God our Eternal Father and His Son Jesus Christ know your needs. They have compassion for you and know the pain in your hearts.”

“We are reminded of the words of the Lord to His disciples: ‘Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid’” (John 14: 27).

Go here to read the rest of the story from The Church News.

