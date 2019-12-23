Little elves surprise this man, who was hard to find, with a special gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Brad Jordan was a volunteer firefighter who worked for the city of Idaho falls until he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He has taken care of his wife, who battled a brain tumor and then breast cancer.

He was his mother’s caregiver until she passed away and then Brad stood at his father’s side until he died last year. This year he has helped his wife’s mother move from her home into a retirement community and he goes in every day so his wife can see her mother.

Brad has been the sexton on the Milo Cemetery. He gets calls when people pass away and makes sure the cemetery is in order for funerals. He also mows the lawn to make the cemetery presentable. Little funds are available for the cemetery and Brad gives freely to the cause.

Brad has been trying to do kickboxing classes to help with his Parkinson’s Disease but they can be expensive. He also needs some medical equipment at home and the Milo Cemetary needs a new lawnmower.

Secret Santa sent the East Idaho News elves to find Brad and surprise him with an early Christmas gift. He was hard to catch – but the littlest elves were put on the case and we eventually found Brad!

Watch the video above to see how it all happened.