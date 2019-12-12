Local man arrested for aggravated assault after alleged knife incident

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — A 44-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing knives, stabbing doors and threatening a woman and children.

Police reports show around 10 p.m. on Dec. 10, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Benton Street to investigate a report of a disturbance in progress. Dispatchers had been informed that a knife may be involved in the disturbance.

Idaho Falls Police officers arrived and located a male in the doorway of the residence, later identified as Richard Simmons. Officers verbally identified themselves as police officers and, because of the possibility of weapons being involved, attempted to detain Simmons for their safety and the safety of the individuals at the residence. Simmons resisted but after a struggle with police officers was successfully placed in handcuffs.

Inside the home, officers spoke with a female resident who said Simmons came out of the backroom and began spotlighting the female and children at the residence with a flashlight, and was throwing knives and stabbing at doors. The female said she was scared for her safety and the safety of the children.

While inside the residence officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and received permission from the woman to search the residence. Officers located several items of drug paraphernalia including items with small amounts of drug residue.

Simmons was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a domestic battery enhancement (in the presence of a child), resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.