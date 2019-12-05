Man taken to hospital following crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, at approximately 12:21 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash at 25th East and North Yellowstone Highway, east of Idaho Falls.

Seth Bowen, 27, of Rexburg was traveling southbound on 25th east in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. Douglas Wickham, 57, of Hagerman was traveling eastbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 2018 GMC Canyon. Wickham failed to stop at the stoplight entering the intersection where he struck Bowen’s vehicle.

Bowen was transported to Eastern Idaho Medical Center by ground ambulance. Bowen was not wearing a seatbelt. Wickham and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts. Bonneville County assisted on scene. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.