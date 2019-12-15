Newsmakers: Gary Marshall talks about his new book on the Constitution

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Gary Marshall. Marshall is an Idaho Representative serving in District 30 House Seat A, but he visited EastIdahoNews.com in the capacity of an author and teacher.

Marshall has recently published the book In the Tradition of the Founding: Principles of the Constitution of the United States. It came about after 39 years of teaching American Heritage and history – much of that time at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Marshall has taught some 26,000 students over the decades and says it took him four years of intense writing to complete the project.

The book has nothing to do with Marshall being in the legislature – rather, it is an in-depth look at the Constitution. Marshall says any attempt to defend the Constitution must be grounded in its principles, but the depth, breadth, goodness, and truth of those principles have been misunderstood or simply dismissed by far too many people.

Watch the video above for the entire interview. The book can be purchased from Amazon here.