TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
5°
clear sky
humidity: 77%
wind: 6mph NNW
H 6 • L 4
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Newsmakers: Iconic news anchor Jay Hildebrandt talks about his broadcasting career

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Newsmakers

  Published at

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with iconic news anchor Jay Hildebrandt. Jay retired last week after working more than 42 years as a television journalist.

Most of Jay’s career was spent at KIFI Local News 8 in Idaho Falls. He has covered thousands of stories over the years and experienced an untold number of changes in the news industry. Jay shared some of those changes with Nate and the stories he will remember most.

Watch the video player above for our entire conversation with Jay Hildebrandt.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: