Newsmakers: Iconic news anchor Jay Hildebrandt talks about his broadcasting career

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with iconic news anchor Jay Hildebrandt. Jay retired last week after working more than 42 years as a television journalist.

Most of Jay’s career was spent at KIFI Local News 8 in Idaho Falls. He has covered thousands of stories over the years and experienced an untold number of changes in the news industry. Jay shared some of those changes with Nate and the stories he will remember most.

Watch the video player above for our entire conversation with Jay Hildebrandt.