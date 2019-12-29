Newsmakers: ISU President Kevin Satterlee

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Kevin Satterlee, the president of Idaho State University.

Satterlee became ISU’s 13th president in June 2018. He is a native Idahoan from Priest River and has been involved in Idaho’s higher education system for over 20 years.

Satterlee has instituted some changes since coming to ISU and says he is working on taking the university to greater heights. He spoke about his goals for the future, the condition of higher education nationwide, what makes ISU different and shared a few things people may not know about the university.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.