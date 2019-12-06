Police ask for help finding man wanted for domestic battery

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for felony domestic battery. Eluterio Leiva-Campos, 29, is wanted for his role in an early morning disturbance in Bonneville County near 1st St. and Ammon Rd where a female victim was badly injured.

Leiva-Campos is believed to be driving a 2002 Gold Acura car with Idaho License Plate 8BLR839. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Leiva-Campos to contact deputies immediately through dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Anyone with information can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling (208) 522-1983 or online at www.ifcrime.org.