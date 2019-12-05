Police respond to Dennys for reported gunman, turns out to be psychiatric issue

IDAHO FALLS — A significant contingent of police responded to Dennys in Idaho Falls Thursday morning due to a reported gunman — but that turned out not to be the case.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said it was due to a psychiatric issue. A man had called 911 at around 9:30 a.m. from the bathroom in Denny’s and told police there was an armed gunman trying to kill him and they needed to respond quickly.

Eight officers converged on the scene, but it quickly became clear that there was no man with a gun, and that the caller was having a schizophrenic episode, Clements said.

Officers transported the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

Incidentally, while they were at Dennys police officers noticed a man with an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was taken into custody.