Police seek information about late night hit-and-run incident

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash and need the public’s help to gather more information.

Police reports show at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 25, a 29-year-old man with special needs was crossing the street near the intersection of Gallup Street and Westergard Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. The man has not been identified.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Westergard, then turned west onto Gallup, according to a Idaho Falls Police Department news release. It then traveled a short distance down the road and struck the man.

The vehicle continued down the road for a short distance, and then for some unknown reason made a u-turn and came back up Gallup, past the man and then headed back onto Westergard in the same direction it had come from, police spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com.

A nearby home surveillance system shows the car traveling up Gallup and then returning about one minute later, but the surveillance video does not show the hit-and-run. Watch the video in the player above.

Clements said the man was able to walk home. He called police and said he thought he had been hit by the mirror of a pickup truck. He was later taken to the emergency room. His injuries were not life-threatening, but were significant, according to the release.

The vehicle appears to be a mid-to-dark colored four door sedan with light/silver colored rims. It likely sustained damage to the right side of the front bumper.

Police hope someone will remember a friend or family member coming home with unexplained vehicle damage, or that a body shop may have worked on a vehicle with this type of damage.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to please call (208) 529-1200. Information may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org.