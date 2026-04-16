Multiple people hospitalized after heavy snowfall results in car crashes near Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Heavy snowfall and slippery roads led to multiple car crashes on Thursday morning in Fremont County.

According to a post on the Fremont County Emergency Management Facebook Page, multiple crashes occurred around 7:40 a.m on U.S. Highway 20 between mileposts 378 and 380 at the Osborne Bridge, which are now blocking all lanes from Bull Moose Lane to Henry’s Fork.

Fremont County Chief Deputy Cody Gudmonson says the first crash was a single-car rollover that triggered a secondary two-car T-bone crash directly behind.

Multiple people reportedly had to be extricated from the cars and were transported to a local hospital.

“The cause of the crashes is still being investigated, but slick roads were a factor,” says a news release from Gudmonson. “We encourage all drivers to slow down and be prepared for ever-changing Idaho weather.”

Officials say to expect delays in the area. EastIdahoNews.com will update as soon as we know more.