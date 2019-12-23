The Idaho Lottery will give $1 million to someone in Idaho Jan. 2

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

IDAHO FALLS – At least one lucky Idaho Lottery player who participated in the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle will be ringing in the New Year as Idaho’s newest millionaire.

All 250,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game have been sold and the game has officially ended. The last ticket was sold Friday afternoon. No additional tickets will be issued. Over 35,000 tickets were sold in the final seven days of sales.

“We thank our players and retail partners for their participation in the Idaho Lottery’s 13th annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Right now, someone has a ticket worth $1,000,000. All players should sign the ticket back and keep it in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced in early January.”

Besides the guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000, there are 14,422 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000. This year’s game also featured 10 $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchased one of the 10 25,000 tickets. There were also 13 daily $1,000 winners during the first 13 days of sales.

This is the twelfth time the game has sold out and the fourth time prior to Christmas. It was the fourth fastest-selling raffle game in lottery history and the fastest seller since 2009.

The winning numbers will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 9:59 p.m.

Players will be able to view the winning announcement live on KTVB/KTFT News Channel 7 in the Treasure and Magic Valley broadcast areas, KPVI News 6 in eastern Idaho, and KLEW 3 in northern Idaho. Players can check their tickets for winning numbers on the Idaho lottery website, at all Idaho Lottery retail locations, on the Idaho Lottery information hotline at (208) 334-4656, or by using the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for their iPhone or Android phone.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on Jan. 2 to claim their prizes.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated over $800,000 for the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund.

During this gift-giving season, the Idaho Lottery would like to remind everyone to gift Lottery tickets responsibly. You must be 18 years old to buy, sell, or redeem Lottery products in Idaho.