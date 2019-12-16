Warrant issued for man who was previously arrested in stolen pickup truck

IDAHO FALLS — A warrant was issued for a Bonneville County man accused of stealing and crashing a pickup when he didn’t appear for his scheduled arraignment on Monday.

Back on Nov. 17, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called early in the morning to the area of 49th North and 5th East due to a vehicle going through a gate and across fields.

A deputy tried to pull it over, but the white Ford pickup driven by Braxton D. Adams of Bonneville County — and confirmed stolen by dispatch — continued through the fields and ended up stuck in a ditch, authorities said.

Adams then got out of the vehicle and allegedly tried to run away, but soon after he surrendered. Deputies say the 33-year-old admitted he was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol, that he’d stolen the pickup, and driven it through fences and gates.

He’s facing charges of felony eluding and malicious injury to property, plus a misdemeanor first offense of driving under the influence.