A Feel Good Friday surprise for a couple who give their all running the Idaho Art Lab

We recently received an email about Kara and Daniel Hidalgo:

Kara and Daniel Hidalgo have been running the Idaho Art Lab in St. Anthony for a decade. They created it and give it their all. Most months they don’t even take a salary for their full-time positions as they circulate the funds right back into the Art Lab to ensure its continued success.

Most people in Southeast Idaho don’t even know of the Idaho Art Lab’s existence and that’s their loss. What Kara and Dan have given to their communities cannot be broken down financially. Besides promoting art in the area by teaching classes, organizing field trips, running a gallery, hosting events to encourage participation in the arts and many other things, they also are a driving force in increasing tourism in this area. They have a steady stream of artists visit from around the country and around the world, most recently from Florida and China.

One of the newer businesses in St. Anthony is a gem/rock shop that was opened up by a young man who learned about rocks at the Art Lab. He discovered his passion and vocation by visiting the Art Lab. Many children in the area take advantage of the classes offered at the Art Lab because there are no art classes available for them at school. For them, this is their only access to the arts.

We decided to thank Kara and Daniel for their efforts in making our community better!

