A Feel Good Friday surprise for a hotel breakfast hostess who opens her home to guests in need

Tammy Billman is a breakfast hostess at The Holiday Inn Express in Idaho Falls near Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Over the years, she has opened her home to guests at the hotel who are staying due to family emergencies or tragedy. She invites them over for a homecooked meal and to help themselves feel like they are loved.

Tammy is friendly, kind and loves her job. She is responsible for making sure the guests have a nice breakfast and has to arrive early every day to get things going.

We heard about Tammy and decided to thank her for Feel Good Friday. We surprised her at the end of her shift recently. Watch the video above to see what happened!

