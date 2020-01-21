Albertson Foundation awards $1.5 million for all-day kindergarten

BOISE — The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation has awarded $1.5 million to charter support group Bluum to fund an all-day kindergarten pilot at 17 Idaho Idaho schools.

The grant will give nearly 1,000 Idaho children access to all-day kindergarten free of charge, a statement from the foundation reads.

“Providing all-day kindergarten at no cost to families is an important part of setting a great foundation for learning and ensuring all families are able to choose a school that is right for them,” said the foundation’s executive director Roger Quarles.

Participating schools will provide feedback on program effectiveness to “inform the ongoing discussion around strategies to improve literacy in Idaho,” Bluum CEO Terry Ryan said. “This pilot should provide some important insights into what does and what doesn’t work when it comes to improving the literacy and numeracy skills of our youngest learners.”

Funds will be dispersed to recipient schools in time for the 2020-21 school year, Ryan added.

Grant recipients include 16 public charters and one private school:

Alturas International Academy, Idaho Falls

Anser Charter School, Garden City

Compass Public Charter School, Meridian

Forge International School, Middleton

Future Public Charter School, Garden City

Gem Prep charter schools in Meridian, Nampa and Pocatello

Idaho Arts Charter School, Nampa

MOSAICS Public Charter School, Caldwell

North Idaho STEM, Rathdrum

Sage International, Boise

Treasure Valley Classical Academy, Fruitland

Upper Carmen Charter School, Salmon

Island Park Charter School, Island Park

St. Ignatius Catholic School, Meridian

All-day kindergarten has taken off in Idaho, with districts and charters tapping into $26 million in state dollars earmarked for early reading programs to expand their kindergarten offerings.

Disclaimer: Idaho Education News is funded by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.