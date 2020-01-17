Businesses evacuated, intersection shut down due to gas leak

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department has shut down the intersection of Broadway Street and Interstate 15 due to an apparent gas leak.

O’Bradys and Lend Nation on Broadway have been evacuated and officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

It’s not clear where the leak is coming from, but there is a strong odor in the area.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com