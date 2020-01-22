Businessman hopes to take seat of County commissioner seeking legislative position

IDAHO FALLS — After 17 years, a local county commissioner has announced he is stepping down and will run for a spot in the Idaho Legislature.

Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford will not run for another term but will seek election to Idaho District 32 Seat B. The seat is currently held by Chad Christensen, R-Ammon. Idaho Falls businessman Brady Beilliston hopes to take Radford’s place as county commissioner.

“I’ve done six terms on the county commission. I think I’ve got a lot to learn, but I’ve got a good basis to run,” Radford told EastIdahoNews.com. “I just think that as a political subdivision of the State of Idaho, there are some things that have been discussed in the legislature that affect the counties. I think I can add to the debate.”

Radford said he is a lifelong Republican who has filled nearly every volunteer position in the party. He is proud of his lifetime NRA membership and is pro-life.

Radford believes his time as a commissioner helped him to understand how income tax, sales tax and property tax interact.

“Sometimes there are state mandates that come down that aren’t funded. And so I want to be one of those people that say, ‘Hey, you can’t just pass the buck without passing the bucks,'” he said.

Christensen said, regardless of Radford’s announcement, he does plan to run again.

“I don’t know Dave very well. He appears to be a nice guy,” Christensen told EastIdahoNews.com. “I think everyone needs to be challenged in every seat, every election. This includes me. Otherwise, we create career politicians that go unchecked.”

Radford said he hopes they can keep their campaigns clean and about the issues.

“I don’t believe it’s his particular seat. I don’t think he owns it, I think the public does. And I think every two years they decide,” he said.

Brady Belliston

Just as Radford hopes to tackle taxing issues if elected to the legislature, the man running for his commissioner seat also hopes to take on taxes if elected to the county commission.

Brady Belliston announced his plans to run for Bonneville County Commissioner District 2 Tuesday. He and his family live near Iona.

Belliston has served on various small business boards including the Ouray Park Irrigation Company, Iona Bonneville Sewer District and the Panorama Hills Water Company.

If elected, he hopes to improve communication between the commission and Bonneville County residents, including incorporating social media into the way commissioners communicate with the public. He also wants to prepare the county for continued growth through an updated comprehensive plan along with working to keep property taxes low.

“As I’ve been speaking with Bonneville County residents over the last few months, and as I’ve been reading the editorials in our local newspapers, one fact is abundantly clear. It’s crucial that elected officials, from the county level to the Governor’s Office, not only look for, but also ask for, solutions to eas property taxes,” Belliston said in his announcement speech.

Belliston said he wants to listen to people and learn what their needs are for the county.

“I look forward to hitting the campaign trail and listening to your thoughts about making Bonneville County government the best it can be,” he said.