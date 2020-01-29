Chief Deputy announces run for Bonneville County Sheriff

AMMON — After Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde announced his retirement at the end of this year, his chief deputy officially announced his run for the position.

Sam Hulse announced his candidacy during a press conference at LaQuinta Inn & Suites in Ammon Tuesday morning.

“I will seek the election of sheriff for Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office,” Hulse said. “I take the responsibility very seriously. I do so in soberness, and I realize there will be great opportunity, and there will be challenges.”

He’s asking residents of Bonneville County to vote for him in the upcoming primary on May 19.

Hulse is currently a Captain with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and is Sheriff Wilde’s chief deputy. He oversees all day-to-day law enforcement operations, including patrol teams, driver’s license and civil operations, as well as detective operations and search and rescue.

Hulse tells EastIdahoNews.com that Wilde has been an excellent sheriff, and his candidacy is not going to be “a big, marked difference” from Wilde’s leadership.

“I think he’s an excellent leader, and my goal is to support the mission of the sheriff’s office and support the community and the deputies that serve,” Hulse says.

Hulse began his career in law enforcement 27 years ago in Clark County. Hulse wanted a career that didn’t have the same routine every day, and that’s what led him to law enforcement.

“I wanted something that made a difference and something that made you feel you were serving a greater good,” Hulse says.

Hulse first came to work in Bonneville County in 1999. Since 2009, he’s been a trainer for the Region 7 Crisis Intervention Team and now sits on the board. According to his website, he also serves as Incident Commander on the State of Idaho Region 3 Incident Management Team. Hulse sits on several other boards on behalf of the sheriff’s office, including the Idaho Public Safety Communication Commission.

Hulse is a certified Police Officer Standards and Training Instructor as well.

One of his proudest achievements over the years is his involvement in bringing innovative programs and technology to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. That’s something he wants to continue as sheriff.

“We have a great sheriff’s office and a great community. One of my goals is to make sure that we continue to adapt and stay current with technology,” he says. “If you’re not moving forward, you’re going backward.”

Above all, Hulse says he loves living in this community with his wife, Michelle, and four sons. He enjoys fly fishing, hiking, camping, cross country skiing, shooting sports and all the recreational opportunities that exist in eastern Idaho.

“I grew up here. My heart and soul is in this community, and I look forward to serving as sheriff and leading the organization into the future. I would appreciate your vote,” says Hulse.

More information about Hulse’s background is available on his website. If you have questions or concerns, reach out to him directly through hulseforsheriff@gmail.com or by phone at (208) 557-1847.