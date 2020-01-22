Company that hosts product demos in retailers nationwide is opening new office in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — If you’re looking for a new job, here’s something you may want to consider.

Front Row Events and Production Management, LLC is moving into a 24,000-square-foot space in Idaho Falls currently occupied by Uturn, a vending machine company.

Front Row Director Chuck Faber tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ll be moving in April, and they’re looking to hire 15-25 new employees.

“We’re looking for good people to hire at competitive wages,” Faber says. “We’re looking for administrators and scheduling managers.”

If you’ve ever been to Sam’s Club, Walmart, Albertson’s, Target, Best Buy or other retailers, Front Row is the company that provides resources for clients nationwide to give presentations and samples to customers in those stores.

People often associate Front Row with food samples in grocery stores, but one of the company’s biggest programs and products is Tracfone Wireless.

“We’ll be kicking off a program called ‘Tax Time’ next week that’ll be in 1,500 locations across the country,” Faber says. “It’s a program for Tracfone that comes out right around tax time that promotes Total Wireless, Friendly Mobile and Straight Talk.”

The program capitalizes on customers with a tax return who are in the market for a new cell phone provider. The scheduling manager would help schedule sales events in retailers across the U.S.

Front Row brand ambassadors pose for a photo during a product demo in 2018. | Facebook photos

Faber worked with Randy Waters and Darren Puetz at SVN High Desert Commercial and Century 21 High Desert in acquiring the new space. Renovations are currently underway.

Faber says major growth within the company is the reason for the move.

Faber first opened Front Row Events and Production Management in Idaho Falls 15 years ago. Faber and his wife relocated to New Zealand in 2010 and later Florida. They currently have an office in Port Charlotte, Florida. When they came back to Idaho in 2017, they had one employee.

“We’re up to 25 now. We’d like to have 50 employees by the end of the year,” Faber says.

When clients hire them, Faber says their No. 1 request is for Front Row Events to do more.

“So we’re making a concerted effort to expand our business to facilitate what our clients are asking us to do,” he says.

Front Row initially opened inside the Idaho Falls Teachers Credit Union building at 1414 Cambridge Drive. Over the last year, it’s been operating in a temporary location inside the Exchange Plaza on 17th Street next to the IRS office.

Faber says they’re excited about the larger space in a new building. It’s at 1463 Commerce Way in Idaho Falls.

To apply for a specific position or learn more, visit the company’s website or Facebook page. You can also email Faber directly via Chuck@frepm.com.