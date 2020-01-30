Fire department responding to hazmat situation

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is responding to a hazmat situation on South Boulevard.

A shipping company near Farr Candy on South Boulevard was working with a shipment of sodium hydroxide when the shipment spilled outside. The fire department received the call about the situation around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Farr Candy representatives confirm the spill isn’t at their business, although, IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon did say Farr Candy was evacuated as a safety precaution.

“There’s no injuries. There’s no threat to the public. We have the area around (the spill) isolated — about 150 feet only,” Hammon said.

Eastern Avenue and Chestnut Street are closed in the area. South Boulevard remains open.

“It’s not impacting traffic a lot,” Hammon said.