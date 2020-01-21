TODAY'S WEATHER

Firefighters on scene of garage fire in Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Local

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters were called to a house fire around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Coachman Drive.

The fire was contained to a garage and the one person who was in the home was able to get out without any injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. A dog also escaped and should be ok.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.

