Firefighters on scene of garage fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters were called to a house fire around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Coachman Drive.

The fire was contained to a garage and the one person who was in the home was able to get out without any injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. A dog also escaped and should be ok.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.