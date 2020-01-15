TODAY'S WEATHER
Four highways remain closed Wednesday morning

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

Courtesy Sheldon Furniss

IDAHO FALLS — Four eastern Idaho highways remain closed Wednesday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. Several of the roads have now been closed since Sunday, while others have reopened and then closed again.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the following highways are closed:

  • Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts
  • U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley
  • Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia
  • Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia

It’s not clear when the highways will reopen.

Road conditions throughout eastern Idaho are listed as difficult, according to 511 Idaho. Several regional law enforcement agencies are reporting slick conditions on highways and inside communities.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.

