Governor, senators, Spokane County sheriff to speak at Region 7 Lincoln Day dinner

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s governor, senators and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich will speak at the Region 7 Lincoln Day Dinner next month.

The annual event will be held Feb. 29 at the Melaleuca Event Center in Idaho Falls.

“Every year we are honored to have the chance to recognize Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican President, and hear from our Republican leaders,” said Region 7 Republican Chair Ann Rydalch in a news release. “This year’s line-up includes both of our U.S. Senators, Governor Brad Little, and a heavy emphasis on our local sheriffs and law enforcement issues.”

U.S. Senator Jim Risch will be the keynote speaker and Idaho Senate President Brent Hill is slated to provide a tribute to President Lincoln. Rydalch says U.S. Senator Mike Crapo will also give remarks if votes allow.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, the President of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, will be in attendance as Republicans honor the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and the nine county sheriffs of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, the sheriff of Spokane County, Washington, will be speaking on the challenges facing local law enforcement in the 21st Century.

The event begins with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by the program and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from Republican County chairs in advance for $35 per person or at the door for $40.