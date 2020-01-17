ID 32, 33 and US 26 close due to winter weather

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed the following highways Friday due to winter weather conditions:

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen.

Most of eastern Idaho is under a winter weather advisory due to falling snow and high winds, which are gusting between 40 to 50 mph. Blowing and drifting snow has been reported throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service. The snowfall is expected to stop during Friday morning, but winds will continue throughout the day.

Travelers are advised to be cautious.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.