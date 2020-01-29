If you get a call requesting immediate payment or your power will be shut off, it’s a scam
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Idaho Falls
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS — We’ve received numerous calls this morning (Wednesday) regarding an automated call to our customers threatening to shut their power off. Please note this is a scam.
Any notice of potential disconnect will be printed on your current utility bill. We do not make phone calls to residential customers. To help avoid a scam in the future, please note the following:
- If the caller is demanding immediate payment or for you to buy a prepaid credit card to make a payment, it’s a scam.
- If the caller says payment must be taken over the phone, it’s a scam.
- If the caller cannot offer payment options, it’s a scam.
- If you are unsure about whether you owe money to the City of Idaho Falls for utilities, hang up and call the utilities office at (208) 612-8280 or (208) 612-8144 to verify.
- Be cautious about providing any personal or financial information over the phone if you have not solicited the phone call.