INL facilites open Tuesday, employees encouraged to use bus service

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

INL has announced to its employees that all area roads and bus routes to the site will operate normally Tuesday, with the exception that I-15 from Idaho Falls north to Roberts remains closed. Bus routes to SMC will detour through Roberts.

All INL facilities are open. All park-and-ride lots are in operation, with the exception of Osgood, which remains closed until further notice. Packed snow floor conditions exist on most roads and INL workers are urged to take full advantage of the bus service and to use all appropriate caution and to allow adequate time if driving personal vehicles.