‘It’s just not all adding up.’ More details released on suspicious death

POCATELLO — Police are investigating a woman’s death as suspicious, and they believe she died either by suicide or homicide.

But Detective Captain Eric Anderson says there’s no threat to the public.

“Right now, all I can really say is it’s just not all adding up,” says Anderson. “So we’re just not sure at this point how this is gonna turn out.”

According to Anderson, police got a 911 call around 6 a.m. Tuesday saying a woman was unconscious and not breathing. She died before police got to the home on the 900 block of North Harrison Ave.

The street was blocked off to traffic for much of the day to make sure nobody tainted the crime scene. A crime scene investigation trailer was also on scene, which Anderson explains could have several meanings.

Sometimes the presence of the trailer means a serious crime has occurred. But it also could simply mean the investigation at the scene is lengthy or weather conditions resulted in the need for shelter.

Going forward, police will process evidence, write reports and conduct interviews.

Anderson explains that whether it’s a suicide or homicide, the investigation could take several days or weeks.

“I’ll give you an example. If someone takes their life by shooting themselves, you’re gonna have a weapon, you’re gonna have blood spatter, I mean everything needs to be looked at,” says Anderson. “You’ve got to look at the victim’s last steps, maybe for the final week, just to figure out what’s going on. We’re trying to piece together a story and try to figure out what happened here.”

An autopsy on the woman’s body will be done in Boise later this week, and police are hoping that will help answer more questions.

“There’s been no arrest. We’re looking at all angles of this female’s life to try to figure out exactly what’s going on,” says Anderson. “We have certain pieces and we just need to put it all together so we can say, ‘This is what we believe happened.’ Right now, we just can’t do that.”

The woman’s family has been notified of her death, but police are not releasing her name.