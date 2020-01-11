Local woman killed after head-on crash near Atomic City
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
ATOMIC CITY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 26 northwest of Atomic City.
Police reports show Sally Larsen, 44, of Blackfoot, was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar van eastbound on US 26. Brody Tripp, 40, of Chubbuck, was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup westbound on US26.
Tripp crossed the center line and struck Larsen’s vehicle head-on.
Larsen was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to her injuries on scene.
Tripp was wearing a seat belt and was not transported.
Lanes of travel were blocked for approximately five hours.