Local woman killed after head-on crash near Atomic City

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ATOMIC CITY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 26 northwest of Atomic City.

Police reports show Sally Larsen, 44, of Blackfoot, was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar van eastbound on US 26. Brody Tripp, 40, of Chubbuck, was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup westbound on US26.

Tripp crossed the center line and struck Larsen’s vehicle head-on.

Larsen was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Tripp was wearing a seat belt and was not transported.

Lanes of travel were blocked for approximately five hours.