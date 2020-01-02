Longtime Rexburg restaurant suddenly closes its doors

REXBURG — After more than 30 years in business, Frontier Pies in Rexburg has closed permanently.

The restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying the closure is effective as of the new year.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories and countless wonderful employees that we have had the great pleasure of working with over the years,” the Facebook post reads.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the restaurant for comment, but no one answered. A voice recording tells callers they are permanently closed.

The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce tells EastIdahoNews.com they just recently learned about the closure, but were unaware why it had happened.

The restaurant’s owner Chris Schmardebeck, was unreachable for comment.

Originally, Frontier Pies was a family-style restaurant chain with locations in Utah and Idaho. According to the Deseret News, in 2002, the then Utah family-style restaurant chain folded the corporation and handed operations to the on-site managers. By 2004, all Utah locations had closed and other Idaho locations followed.

The Rexburg location, sitting on the corner of West 4th South and South 5th West, was the last remaining Frontier Pies. While in operation they served “homemade pies, chicken fried steak and other American classics.”