Man admits to repeatedly sexually abusing 5-year-old girl, say deputies

Editor’s note: The following story may be disturbing for some readers. Discretion is advised.

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man is behind bars after investigators say he confessed to repeatedly sexual assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

On Friday evening, Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Bingham Memorial Hospital to the report of a child sex abuse case. Once there, detectives discovered a 14-year-old girl caught Kilby Dee Williams, 35, sexually assaulting the 5-year-old child, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Williams is charged with seven felony counts of lewd conduct with a child.

Williams reportedly told investigators the 5-year-old girl is the only child he’s molested, and he only views adult pornography. Detectives write in court documents that Williams described several disturbing descriptions of sexual abuse beginning in mid-December 2019.

The victim knew Williams but is not related.

Deputies arrested Williams and placed him into the Bingham County Jail, where he remains held on $150,000 bail.

If convicted, Williams could spend up to life in prison for each count. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 30 in Blackfoot.