Man wounded in officer-involved shooting identified; remains in critical condition

POCATELLO — Police have released the identity of the man who was injured during an officer-involved shooting near the Sizzler restaurant in Pocatello Monday.

Police reports show that around 5:30 p.m., law enforcement from multiple agencies were involved in a cooperative drug task force investigation, and were pursuing a suspect identified as 29-year-old Trevor A VanHorn. During the apprehension of the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred and VanHorn was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

Portneuf Medical Center spokeswoman Mary Keating said VanHorn is in critical condition.

The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office charged Vanhorn with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm. He was given a $100,000 bond. He does not yet appear on the Bannock County Jail’s inmate roster.

No officers or bystanders were injured during this incident.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and members of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident team will be conducting the investigation of this incident.