Most eastern Idaho highways reopen, three remain closed Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transporation Department has reopened most of the highways that were closed on Sunday or Monday, however, three highways and the Teton Pass remain closed.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the following highways were still closed due to snowy and icy conditions:

Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia

Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton to Warm River

The Teton Pass on Idaho Highway 33/Wyoming Highway 22

It’s not clear when the highways will reopen. The remaining highways all received major amounts of snow, and it is taking crews time to dig them out.

Road conditions throughout eastern Idaho are still listed as difficult and snow is falling in many parts of the region.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.