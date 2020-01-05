Newsmakers Encore: Wood Funeral Home owner Brian Wood

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Brian Wood. He is the owner of Wood Funeral Home, where he also works as a funeral director.

Wood is the fifth generation funeral director in his family. Wood Funeral Home is one of the oldest funeral homes in eastern Idaho with two locations, one in Idaho Falls and one in Ammon, and ten funeral directors. In 2018, they assisted with some 700 funerals.

During their conversation, which was originally posted in July 2019, Wood spoke about how the funeral business has changed over the year, the increasing popularity of cremation, how the process works from death to burial and more.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.