Newsmakers: Gov. Brad Little discusses his priorities for 2020

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Governor Brad Little.

Little was sworn into office one year ago and discusses what he’s learned, the toughest part of the job and the most enjoyable aspects of being governor.

He also lays out his priorities for 2020, including the state’s budget, transportation, highways and education. Little answered questions about his views on medical marijuana and proposed legislation by Frank VanderSloot concerning medical debt collection in Idaho.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.