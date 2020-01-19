Newsmakers: Steve Dorff – the man behind hundreds of popular songs that you likely have heard

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Steve Dorff. Steve is a three-time Grammy and six-time Emmy nominated composer who has written hundreds of songs for artists, television shows, movies and more.

Dorff was inducted into the prestigious Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2018 and has written songs for Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Anne Murray, George Strait, Garth Brooks and countless others. His songs have charted in five successive decades, with #1 records across four decades.

Dorff has also composed TV music for Spenser: For Hire, Murphy Brown, The Singing Bee, Just the 10 of Us, Growing Pains, Murder She Wrote, Columbo and Reba. His film contributions include songs and scores for Bronco Billy, Rocky IV, Pure Country, Tin Cup and Honky Tonk Man.

Dorff released a book in 2017 called I Wrote That One, Too…: A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney and has taken its message on the road in a stage show. He was recently in Idaho Falls with the production.

During their conversation, Dorff explained how he comes up with ideas for songs, what it’s like working with artists, how he got his big break and more.

