Ribbon cutting held for Idaho Falls Community Hospital

IDAHO FALLS — More than a month after Idaho Falls Community Hospital opened its doors, administrators, dignitaries, the Chamber of Commerce and members of the community gathered Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the 182,000-square-foot building.

A representative from Governor Brad Little’s office was there, along with hospital COO Casey Jackman, Medical Director Barry Bennett and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.

The hospital has been treating patients since it opened Dec. 2, Jackman says, and employees have been excited to take care of people who have been admitted.

“Mountain View Hospital was created by some visionary physicians that thought healthcare could be delivered in a different way,” Jackman said to those in attendance. “Idaho Falls Community Hospital was created to perpetuate that kind of caregiving.”

Jackman says this hospital was designed specifically for people in eastern Idaho and he highlighted some of the hospital’s unique features including a pantry and eating area for those who have a family member in the ICU. The hospital also includes showers to accommodate family members of patients and there are consult rooms that allow doctors to have private conversations with the family.

Crowd gathers for the ribbon-cutting in front of the hospital’s emergency room. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“Patients can expect to be treated with compassion, skill, and be happy with the care they receive,” Bennett said.

Idaho Falls Community Hospital will work alongside Mountain View Hospital to broaden the current medical offering with an emergency room, intensive care unit and other acute care services.

There are a total of 88 beds, with 22 more emergency room beds. The hospital also includes a restaurant-style cafeteria with a seating capacity of up to 73 people. Between 350 and 400 people make up the medical staff.

“More choice in healthcare is a great part of maintaining a strong state for the next generation to inherit. This beautiful hospital and its dedicated staff are a true sign of prosperity in eastern Idaho,” Governor Little wrote in a statement to those in attendance.

The influx of people coming to Idaho and the growth happening in Idaho Falls was a talking point for Casper, and she says having options for healthcare is one thing that contributes to a growing community.

“The consumer’s choice is the provider’s competition. As providers compete and try to…offer the best, the consumer wins in the end,” Casper said.

Hospital construction was funded by a medical trust that also operates Mountain View. The cost was $116 million, but another $25 million was spent on operating costs before the hospital opened up.

Idaho Falls Community Hospital is at 2327 Coronado Street.