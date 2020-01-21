Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces spring entertainment line up

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces the Entertainment Line Up for Spring 2020. Comedy, music and family entertainment are all included for fun and excitement.

Our goal is to continue to bring world-class entertainment to Eastern Idaho. The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel looks forward to hosting these upcoming events. Tickets for these upcoming events will go on sale, Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

Sara Evans

Saturday, Feb. 22 8 p.m. | Tickets on Sale NOW | $29, $39, $49

Evans’ resume includes 14 Top 20 country hits, ranging from her reassuring first #1 – “No Place That Far,” featuring background vocals by Vince Gill – to the neo-traditional “Suds In The Bucket” to the elegant, spiky pop feel of “Slow Me Down.” Evans represents the full panorama of her artistic vision. By handpicking the team around her and making self-expression the priority of her work, she’s found songs that continue to connect her to the emotional core of her audience, and to adhere to that Born To Fly embrace of risk and adventure.

Tracy Byrd

Sunday, March 15 6 p.m. | $29, $39, $49

Tracy Byrd became a household name on the Country Music Scene when his third single, called “Holdin’ Heaven”, off his self-titled debut album, hit #1 on the Billboard Country Charts. The Album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give my Love to” cementing Byrd as a Traditional Country Troubadour!! The Debut Album went on to be certified Gold, a reward signifying sale in excess of 500,000 copies. Through all these years Byrd became a promoter favorite on the road, performing over 4000 exciting shows across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. Catch this show, you won’t be sorry that you did.

Champions of Magic

Sunday, April 5 5 p.m. | $19, $29, $39

With more than 30 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW’s ‘Penn &Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘The Today Show’ & ‘Access Hollywood Live’. The Champions of Magic team present incredible interactive magic, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular illusions that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Yolanda Del Rio “La Gran Señora de Mexico”

Sunday, May 10 6 p.m. | $29, $39, $49

One of the most successful ranchera singers, “Yolanda del Río” was born in Pachuca in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico. “Yolanda Del Río” began singing as a child and performed on radio and at festivals. Within six months of having released, her “La Hija de Nadie” single sold over a million copies and made her a star. She quickly moved her touring base beyond Mexico to the United States, the rest of Central America, and even Europe. “Yolanda Del Rio” grabbed a Grammy nomination in 1984. She continues to record and perform up to the present and conserves a very strong voice. She is and has become to be known by all her fans as “Yolanda Del Rio, The Great Lady from Mexico”

Rodney Carrington

Sunday, May 31 Two Shows 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. | $29, $39, $49

Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor, and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling over 3 million copies. Morning Wood has been certified gold and Greatest Hits has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. Rodney starred in his own TV sitcom Rodney, which ran for two seasons on ABC. He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film Beer for My Horses. He regularly performs to sold-out crowds across the US and Canada.