SNOW DAY: The following school districts are closed or delayed Wednesday

The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes on Wednesday, Jan. 15 due to winter weather conditions.

CLOSURES

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Blackfoot School District 55

Jefferson School District 251

Madison School District 321

Ririe School District 252

Firth School District 59

Shelley School District 60

Snake River School District 52

Alturas International Academy Charter School

American Heritage Charter School

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Head Start/Early Head Start

Cat and the Fiddle Preschool

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

Idaho Falls Head Start/Early Head Start

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Lighthouse Montessori School

Lillian Vallely School

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Monticello Montessori Charter School

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School

Teton View Montessori

Shoshone-Bannock Head Start

Sho-Ban Junior/Senior High School

Snake River Montessori School

Watersprings School Idaho Falls

White Pine Charter School

White Pine STEM Academy

Vogue Beauty School

DELAYS

Idaho Falls School District 91 will have a two-hour delayed start Wednesday. There will be no preschool or kindergarten.

Fremont School District 215 will have a 2-hour delayed start Wednesday.

Sugar-Salem School District 322 will have a 2-hour delay. Administrators will reassess early Wednesday morning to see if school needs to be canceled.

Teton School District 401 will have a 2-hour delay.

Hope Lutheran School will have a two-hour delayed start Wednesday.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.