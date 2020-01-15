TODAY'S WEATHER
SNOW DAY: The following school districts are closed or delayed Wednesday

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes on Wednesday, Jan. 15 due to winter weather conditions.

CLOSURES

  • Bonneville Joint School District 93
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Jefferson School District 251
  • Madison School District 321
  • Ririe School District 252
  • Firth School District 59
  • Shelley School District 60
  • Snake River School District 52
  • Alturas International Academy Charter School
  • American Heritage Charter School
  • Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
  • Bingham Academy
  • Blackfoot Head Start/Early Head Start
  • Cat and the Fiddle Preschool
  • Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
  • Idaho Falls Head Start/Early Head Start
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
  • Lighthouse Montessori School
  • Lillian Vallely School
  • Holy Rosary Catholic School
  • Monticello Montessori Charter School
  • Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
  • Teton View Montessori
  • Shoshone-Bannock Head Start
  • Sho-Ban Junior/Senior High School
  • Snake River Montessori School
  • Watersprings School Idaho Falls
  • White Pine Charter School
  • White Pine STEM Academy
  • Vogue Beauty School

DELAYS

  • Idaho Falls School District 91 will have a two-hour delayed start Wednesday. There will be no preschool or kindergarten.
  • Fremont School District 215 will have a 2-hour delayed start Wednesday.
  • Sugar-Salem School District 322 will have a 2-hour delay. Administrators will reassess early Wednesday morning to see if school needs to be canceled.
  • Teton School District 401 will have a 2-hour delay.
  • Hope Lutheran School will have a two-hour delayed start Wednesday.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.

