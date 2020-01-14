These school districts are closing early due to winter weather

UPDATE

Due to worsening road conditions, Ririe School District 252 is closing schools at noon.

Bonneville School District 93 is canceling all afternoon kindergarten classes and 7th-12th grade students will be released at 12:30 p.m. Secondary buses will run at that time. Elementary schools will release at normal times.

Jefferson School District 251 will be following the Wednesday Early Release Schedule today

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more schools make changes to normal schedules.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The following schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday due to winter weather.

Aberdeen School District 58

Blackfoot School District 55

Bear Lake School District 33

Firth School District 59

Fremont County Joint School District 215

Marsh Valley District 21

Teton School District 401

Shelley School District 60

Snake River School District 52

Alturas International Academy Charter School

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Bingham Academy

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

Learning Academy of Teton Valley

Lillian Vallely School

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.