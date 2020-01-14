These school districts are closing early due to winter weather
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Weather
UPDATE
Due to worsening road conditions, Ririe School District 252 is closing schools at noon.
Bonneville School District 93 is canceling all afternoon kindergarten classes and 7th-12th grade students will be released at 12:30 p.m. Secondary buses will run at that time. Elementary schools will release at normal times.
Jefferson School District 251 will be following the Wednesday Early Release Schedule today
EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more schools make changes to normal schedules.
ORIGINAL STORY
IDAHO FALLS — The following schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday due to winter weather.
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Bear Lake School District 33
- Firth School District 59
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- Marsh Valley District 21
- Teton School District 401
- Shelley School District 60
- Snake River School District 52
- Alturas International Academy Charter School
- Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
- Bingham Academy
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
- Learning Academy of Teton Valley
- Lillian Vallely School
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.
For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.