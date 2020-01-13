TODAY'S WEATHER
These schools are closed Monday due to winter weather

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

IDAHO FALLS — The following schools have announced they will be closed or delayed Monday due to winter weather.

CLOSURES

  • Aberdeen School District 58
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Bonneville Joint School District 93
  • Firth School District 59
  • Fremont County Joint School District 215
  • Idaho Falls School District 91
  • Jefferson School District 251
  • Madison School District 321
  • Ririe School District 252
  • Shelley School District 60
  • Snake River School District 52
  • Teton School District 401
  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Alturas International Academy
  • Bingham Academy
  • Blackfoot Charter School
  • Blackfoot Head Start and Early Head Start
  • Idaho Falls Head Starts and Early Head Starts
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
  • Lillian Vallely School
  • Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
  • Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
  • Teton View Montessori School

DELAYS

  • Sugar-Salem School District 322

    • – 2 hour delay

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more schools announce closures.

The latest weather conditions can be found here and live weather cameras can be viewed here.

