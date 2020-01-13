These schools are closed Monday due to winter weather

IDAHO FALLS — The following schools have announced they will be closed or delayed Monday due to winter weather.

CLOSURES

Aberdeen School District 58

Blackfoot School District 55

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Firth School District 59

Fremont County Joint School District 215

Idaho Falls School District 91

Jefferson School District 251

Madison School District 321

Ririe School District 252

Shelley School District 60

Snake River School District 52

Teton School District 401

West Jefferson School District 253

Alturas International Academy

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter School

Blackfoot Head Start and Early Head Start

Idaho Falls Head Starts and Early Head Starts

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Lillian Vallely School

Monticello Montessori Public Charter School

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School

Teton View Montessori School

DELAYS

Sugar-Salem School District 322 – 2 hour delay

