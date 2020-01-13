These schools are closed Monday due to winter weather
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The following schools have announced they will be closed or delayed Monday due to winter weather.
CLOSURES
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Firth School District 59
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- Jefferson School District 251
- Madison School District 321
- Ririe School District 252
- Shelley School District 60
- Snake River School District 52
- Teton School District 401
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Alturas International Academy
- Bingham Academy
- Blackfoot Charter School
- Blackfoot Head Start and Early Head Start
- Idaho Falls Head Starts and Early Head Starts
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
- Lillian Vallely School
- Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
- Teton View Montessori School
DELAYS
- Sugar-Salem School District 322
– 2 hour delay
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more schools announce closures.
The latest weather conditions can be found here and live weather cameras can be viewed here.