Ucon community celebrates New Year’s Eve together with big party and fireworks
Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
UCON — All Ucon residents were invited to ring in the new year together last night with the goal of celebrating and giving back to the community.
The Ucon City Council put on a free New Year’s Eve bash at the Ucon Pit, a steep sledding hill in town, with sledding, fireworks, raffles, a bonfire, music and treats. City leaders plan to make the bash an annual event and starting next year, the council wants to charge for raffle tickets and use the money to help Ucon students go to college.
“This year, we were trying it out to see if people would come,” Ucon City Councilwoman Johnalee McDonald said. “Next year, it should be a bigger event, and the money that we raise will go to a Mayor’s scholarship fund.”
If anyone is interested in donating to the event to help the scholarship fund, McDonald says contact Mayor Sturman at cityofucon@gmail.com.
Here are some photos from the party.