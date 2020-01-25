Young man killed after being ejected from pickup in Gem County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, Jan. 24, around 7:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on County Line Road near Dewey Road, southwest of Letha in Gem County.

Wyatt Pimentel, 21, of New Plymouth, was traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 southbound on County Line Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled. Pimentel was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Pimentel was not wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police would like to remind everyone to wear their seatbelt while occupying any motor vehicle.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.