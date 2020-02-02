2 men arrested, removed from Jackson plane after causing disturbance, fighting with pilot

JACKSON, Wyoming — Two Connecticut men were removed from an airplane and arrested Saturday after causing a disturbance.

A Jackson Hole Police Officer assigned to the airport was called to the aircraft around 4:20 p.m., according to a news release. The two men were intoxicated and one of them was fighting with the pilot.

Authorities say the officer removed the men from the plane and escorted them to a secure area of the Jackson Hole Airport while waiting for additional officers to arrive.

“While doing so, one of the men became aggressive and the officer had to resort to force to maintain control of the situation,” the news release says.

Deputies from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and the men were taken into custody.

One of the men, a 39-year-old from Stamford, CT, was arrested for public intoxication, interference with a police officer, interfering with airport personnel and trespassing.

The other man, a 50-year-old from Orange, CT, was arrested for public intoxication.

Their names have not been released and both could face additional charges.