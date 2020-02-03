3 highways closed due to wind, blowing snow

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed three eastern Idaho highways because of high winds and blowing snow.

Idaho Highway 32 is closed between Tetonia and Ashton.

Idaho Highway 33 is closed between Newdale and Tetonia.

Idaho Highway 34 is closed east of Soda Springs.

It’s unknown how long the highways will be closed but ITD will monitor conditions Saturday.

Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather forecast can be found here.